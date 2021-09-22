Advertisement

Enrollment at UW System schools drops 1%

(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enrollment at University of Wisconsin System schools dropped 1% this fall compared with a year ago when it was down 2%.

The university reported the preliminary figures on Wednesday.

Enrollment was up 6% at the flagship Madison campus, an increase of 2,564 students over last year. But it was down at 10 of the 12 other four-year campuses.

Only UW-Green Bay, which grew 3%, and UW-Superior, which was up 2%, had increases.

The biggest drop was 11% at UW-Platteville followed by an 8% decline at UW-River Falls.

Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said the past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for all of higher education.

