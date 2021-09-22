Advertisement

Fall Begins Today

A Fall-like forecast for the next couple of days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is the first day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox occurs this afternoon at 2:21 p.m. Weather conditions for today will be very Fall-like with highs in the middle 60s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for today. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s for most of southern Wisconsin. Northerly winds will continue in the 10 to 15 mph range. High pressure will dominate the weather through the first part of Friday. At that point, a cold front will swing in from the west and bring an increase in clouds and a chance of afternoon showers. Highs Friday are expected in the lower to middle 70s. The weekend forecast looks good with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be back in the 60s, but by Sunday highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High 65. Wind: North 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44. Wind: North 5-15.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 66.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers. High: 73.

