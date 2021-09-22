Advertisement

Fall kicks off with a bit of a chill & some Frost

Temperatures are running 5-10°F below-average through tomorrow.
Low temperatures will fall into the 40s tonight. Some 30s are possible farther North of Madison.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Finally Fall and it sure feels like it! Temperatures have leveled off in the lower and mid 60s Wednesday afternoon. A mainly clear sky will allow temperatures to fall back into the 40s tonight. A few places north of Madison may dip into the 30s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Adams & Juneau counties until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Sunshine remains overhead tomorrow as yesterday’s weather-maker pulls off to the East. Some clouds are possible farther East. Warm air moves in before a cold front late Friday. The week caps off with highs in the mid 70s before the front brings showers and drags highs back into the 60s on Saturday. Much of the rain will fall during the late evening and overnight hours. The weekend remains calm & dry as another high-pressure system moves over. Highs will hold steady in the mid and upper 70s (above-average) next week.

