Advertisement

Fitchburg Mayor announces campaign for Wisconsin Treasurer

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announces State Treasurer campaign
Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announces State Treasurer campaign(Aaron Richardson)
By Slone Salerno and Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mayor of Fitchburg is looking to run for a statewide position.

On Wednesday, Mayor Aaron Richardson tossed his hat into the ring for Wisconsin treasurer. Running as a Democrat, Richardson is looking to succeed the current treasurer Sarah Godlewski, a fellow Democrat.

In his statement announcing his bid, Richardson looked to capitalize on his experience leading the Dane Co. city of approximately 30,000 people as proof he is ready to handle the state’s books.

“My experience leading one of the most diverse and fastest growing communities in Wisconsin will provide the foundation to not only make a difference in the lives of Wisconsin residents but also provide Governor Evers and lawmakers insight into what the communities of Wisconsin need from our leaders,” Richardson said.

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announced he is running for Wisconsin Treasurer as a democrat, Wednesday morning.

Before becoming the Mayor of Fitchburg, Richardson served as an Alder on the Fitchburg Common Council, chaired Fitch-Rona EMS and was a member of the Personnel and Public Safety Committees. Richardson is also currently the chair of the Fitchburg Plan Commission.

The Wisconsin treasurer’s race is one of the many statewide races, including gubernatorial campaign, on the ballot in the 2022 mid-term elections next November.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Fall begins today at 2:21 p.m. today with the Autumnal Equinox.
Fall Begins Today
MPD searches for suspect in attempted armed robbery on Madison’s west side
UW-Madison Police Department
UWPD increase patrols for people ‘dangerously and illegally’ crossing the street
Dane County public health officials highlight early COVID-19 trends in schools
Dane County public health officials highlight early COVID-19 trends in schools