Fitchburg Mayor announces campaign for Wisconsin Treasurer

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mayor of Fitchburg is looking to run for a statewide position.

On Wednesday, Mayor Aaron Richardson tossed his hat into the ring for Wisconsin treasurer. Running as a Democrat, Richardson is looking to succeed the current treasurer Sarah Godlewski, a fellow Democrat.

In his statement announcing his bid, Richardson looked to capitalize on his experience leading the Dane Co. city of approximately 30,000 people as proof he is ready to handle the state’s books.

“My experience leading one of the most diverse and fastest growing communities in Wisconsin will provide the foundation to not only make a difference in the lives of Wisconsin residents but also provide Governor Evers and lawmakers insight into what the communities of Wisconsin need from our leaders,” Richardson said.

Before becoming the Mayor of Fitchburg, Richardson served as an Alder on the Fitchburg Common Council, chaired Fitch-Rona EMS and was a member of the Personnel and Public Safety Committees. Richardson is also currently the chair of the Fitchburg Plan Commission.

The Wisconsin treasurer’s race is one of the many statewide races, including gubernatorial campaign, on the ballot in the 2022 mid-term elections next November.

