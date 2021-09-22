Milton locals to be named Assembly ‘Hometown Heroes’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Assembly will recognize three “Hometown Heroes” at the upcoming Assembly session, honoring the recipients’ community service efforts towards the Milton Area Veterans Memorial.

Wes Sisson, Dick Fry, and Jarret Goodman all worked on the memorial, which has three large monuments, bearing the names of Milton-area soldiers who died in combat.

Sisson taught history in Milton for 10 years before moving to Germany, where he and his wife taught on a military base. They returned to the Milton area in 2009, where Sisson began researching Milton soldiers who died in the line of duty. Through his research, Sisson added 73 names to the granite pillars at the memorial.

Fry and Goodman are both Vietnam veterans who became involved in the design and fundraising of the memorial when it was approved in 2013. They were involved in the early efforts to raise money for the site, selling commemorative bricks at local businesses.

Together, the two men raised $35,000 for the initial costs of the project in 2013, and raised an additional $70,000 in 2014. When an expansion with a pavilion and restrooms was proposed in 2019, they began to raise money again.

“I commend Wes, Dick and Jarret for all their hard work to ensure these brave soldiers are recognized for their service and sacrifice,” Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said. “We are all a product of history, so it is great to see efforts to protect their legacy.”

Steineke selected them for the award and State Representative, Don Vruwink (D-Milton) nominated the men.

The Wisconsin State Assembly created the Hometown Heroes program to identify and recognize individuals from around the state who are working to make their communities a better place. Award winners are invited to the State Capitol and given an opportunity to speak on the Assembly floor as a special guest.

