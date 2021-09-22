Advertisement

More MMSD students, staff infected with COVID-19

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 60 more students and staff in Madison Schools have been infected with COVID-19 from the previous week, district data show Wednesday.

Madison Metropolitan School District’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 162 students and staff districtwide have tested positive for the virus, up from 99 last week. From the new total, 112 cases were confirmed within the past two weeks.

Of Madison elementary schools, Chávez and Sandburg are both reporting the most cases cumulatively at 11 each. Madison East High School has also shown 10 cases over the past month, followed by nine at West and seven at La Follette.

MMSD middle school data is suppressed at nearly all schools, meaning there are fewer than six cases at each of them. The dashboard notes that it uses this indication to protect student and staff privacy.

The number of people who have had to quarantine due to being a close contact with the virus has soared from last week’s report. There have been 745 people in quarantine with the virus to date, up from last week’s cumulative total of 430. Six hundred and twenty one people have had to quarantine in the past two weeks.

Madison West remains to have the highest number of quarantined individuals total, 223 people, which is up from 146 last week.

The dashboard also notes that 10 people at the Hoyt School have had to quarantine, as well.

