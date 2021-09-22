Advertisement

MPD searches for suspect in attempted armed robbery on Madison’s west side

(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

MPD says officers responded to the 4600 block of Verona Road just after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victim and demanded all of his cash.

The victim was able to escape uninjured, to a nearby business and call police.

Officials describe the suspect as a Black man, who was wearing a black medical mask and black jacket.

This is an open and active investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked contact MPD at 255-2345. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

