Name released of man killed in Labor Day shooting in Madison

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an attempted homicide on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Penn Park on the 2100 block of Fisher Street.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 63-year-old man who died following a shooting at Penn Park earlier this month.

According to the Medical Examiner, David Neeley died from the gunshot wounds he suffered in the Labor Day shooting and it listed his death as a homicide. Neeley died on Sept. 19, nearly two weeks after being shot.

The Madison Police Dept. had previously reported responding to reports of gunfire at the park, in the 2100 block of Fisher Street, shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. Upon arrival, they found Neeley had been shot several times and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in connection with Neeley’s death and the case remains under investigation by the Madison Police Dept. and the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

