Number of falls among older adults soars during pandemic

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of falls among older adults has skyrocketed during the pandemic, UW Health reports Tuesday.

The health system noted a fall is one of the most frequent causes of injury-related death for those ages 65 and older. The rate of falls in Wisconsin is twice the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Gerald Pankratz, medical director for the UW Health Mobility and Falls Clinic, explained why the number of falls has soared.

“The number of falls at home has increased during the pandemic, which could be due to people exercising less, an increase in alcohol consumption or people visiting health care providers less often about concerns that may contribute to a fall,” Dr. Pankratz said.

Since this week is falls prevention awareness week, geriatricians are working to prevent falls at home.

UW Health noted its Mobility and Falls Clinic works with patients to assess factors such as their balance and speed, home safety and medication reviews to make recommendations on care.

