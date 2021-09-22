Portage woman dies in crash with dump truck

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Portage woman who died after her sedan collided with a dump truck last week in the Township of Excelsior.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Heitke was driving on State Hwy. 136 around 1:30 p.m. on Friday when her 2003 Chevrolet Impala crossed the centerline of the highway and crashed into the oncoming vehicle.

The 37-year-old Heitke’s car was severely damaged in the wreck and emergency responders had to work to free her from it, its report continued. She was flown via helicopter to UW Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The force of the collision toppled the dump truck and its driver, a 48-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man, suffered minor injuries, authorities added.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sheriff Chip Meister noted.

