Advertisement

Purple lights popping up in Lincoln, caused by LED malfunction

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Purple lights are popping up around Lincoln and the city says it’s not on purpose.

You may have noticed them on some downtown and arterial streets.

LES said it’s a malfunction that’s happening throughout the Midwest. Hundreds of LED lights, which the city installed just a few years ago, are starting to change hue.

The city said while the color is wrong it’s not aware of any increased risk to drivers at night.

So far Lincoln Electric system has replaced 300 street lights that have turned the color. Which is just over 1% of the 27,000 LED lights it installed citywide from 2018 to 2019.

“Since most of these streetlights were purchased at various times and installed as part of the cityside LED conversion, there is no definitive way to pinpoint the exact number that will fail,” said an LES spokesperson.

The supplier of the LED lights estimates that up to 2,000 total lights in Lincoln could be affected, but LES documents say work could be done to up to 5,200.

This isn’t a problem just in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW’s sister stations in South and North Carolina, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas have reported similar issues.

One electric company in Kansas explaining the issue as “a component in the light that is failing prematurely and making the light shine into a more blue-purple color.”

The good news? Replacing the purple lights won’t cost taxpayers or LES ratepayers any more money.

Right now, LES has a contract opening for bidding on new replacement work and the city says the manufacturer is going to foot that bill.

That LES contract is set to close to bidding on Thursday, and if awarded will last for at least one year for that replacement work.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announces State Treasurer campaign
Fitchburg Mayor announces campaign for Wisconsin Treasurer
Fall begins today at 2:21 p.m. today with the Autumnal Equinox.
Fall Begins Today
MPD searches for suspect in attempted armed robbery on Madison’s west side
UW-Madison Police Department
UWPD increase patrols for people ‘dangerously and illegally’ crossing the street
Dane County public health officials highlight early COVID-19 trends in schools
Dane County public health officials highlight early COVID-19 trends in schools