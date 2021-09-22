Advertisement

The Ride raises money for cancer research

How a local event is supporting an important cause.
A bicyclist rides on the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path in fall 2016. Photo: Bryce Richter
A bicyclist rides on the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path in fall 2016. Photo: Bryce Richter(NBC15)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ride is a University of Wisconsin-Madison event that raises money for cancer research and treatment.

Since 2016, teams and individuals have biked, run and walked to help those battling cancer, raising over $1.3 million in that time.

Anyone can make donations to support participants, and participants pay registration fees to enter. All that money going towards research efforts at UW Health and the WIMR and supporting cancer treatments.

You can still donate or register on The Ride’s website.

The event kicks off Sunday at the American Family Insurance headquarters. Bikers start at 10:30 a.m. and runners begin at 11:00.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announces State Treasurer campaign
Fitchburg Mayor announces campaign for Wisconsin Treasurer
Fall begins today at 2:21 p.m. today with the Autumnal Equinox.
Fall Begins Today
MPD searches for suspect in attempted armed robbery on Madison’s west side
UW-Madison Police Department
UWPD increase patrols for people ‘dangerously and illegally’ crossing the street