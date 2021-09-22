The Ride raises money for cancer research

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ride is a University of Wisconsin-Madison event that raises money for cancer research and treatment.

Since 2016, teams and individuals have biked, run and walked to help those battling cancer, raising over $1.3 million in that time.

Anyone can make donations to support participants, and participants pay registration fees to enter. All that money going towards research efforts at UW Health and the WIMR and supporting cancer treatments.

You can still donate or register on The Ride’s website.

The event kicks off Sunday at the American Family Insurance headquarters. Bikers start at 10:30 a.m. and runners begin at 11:00.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.