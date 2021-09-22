Advertisement

Ryder Cup ‘injury’ envelope has new twist amid COVID threat

Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Ryder Cup is always a second-guesser’s dream, but this year has spawned a devilish twist.

Previously, team captains had to put one player’s name in the “injury” envelope — guaranteeing an automatic tie against his opponent if that player were forced to withdraw.

That last time that happened was in 1993.

But this year, to prepare for the contingency of a positive COVID-19 test, or tests, the captains will be required to list three names. But it’s still not clear how many of those players could be replaced or how that process would work.

