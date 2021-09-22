Advertisement

‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Willie Garson, best known his roles in “Sex and the City” and “White Collar” has died at 57, Variety reported Tuesday.

Garson’s son, Nathan, paid tribute to his father on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” he wrote in the post.

Garson portrayed Stanford Blatch on the popular series “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had recently been filming HBO Max’s upcoming revival series, “And Just Like That.”

Garson also portrayed Mozzie in “White Collar” from 2009 to 2014. He also played Ralph in “Little Manhattan,” Gerald Hirsch in the reboot of “Hawaii Five-0,” and Henry Coffield on “NYPD Blue.”

Garson also had roles in “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “The X-Files,” “Twin Peaks,” “Quantum, Leap,” “Monk,” “Ally McBeal” and “Friends.”

