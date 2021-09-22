Advertisement

Two refugees accused of separate federal charges while at Fort McCoy

(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two refugees are accused of federal charges Wednesday for separate crimes allegedly committed while they were living temporarily at Fort McCoy.

In the first case, court documents state that Bahrullah Noori, 20, is accused of attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force.

The indictment states that that the victims had not turned 16 years of age and were at least four years younger than Noori.

The second refugee is accused of assault of a spouse by strangling. NBC15 is not naming the refugee, because it is our policy to not name a suspect that would reveal the name of the victims.

According to an affidavit, the wife of a refugee told a soldier that her husband had struck and choked her, as well as assaulted the children.

If convicted, Noori could face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. The second suspect faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Both suspects are being held in the Dane County Jail and will appear in court separately on Thursday morning for their arraignment.

