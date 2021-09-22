Advertisement

Some tornado sirens down in Lafayette Co. during Monday’s severe weather

(Christine Kanerva)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials report having issues with a few of its tornado sirens not going off during Monday’s round of severe weather.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill told NBC15 that it was not a countywide issue, but there were a few sirens that did not go off.

In Blanchardville, Sheriff Gill said the tornado siren had a mechanical issue and did not go off. The sheriff was unsure of when that issue would be fixed.

Wiota’s tornado siren also had a mechanical issue prior to the line of severe storms making their way through the area. Gill stated that the siren was turned off for it to be fixed, and was not turned back on. The issue should be fixed now on Tuesday.

Gill noted he was unaware of how many county sirens needed to be activated on Monday versus how many actually did.

He also added that the county received some tree damage from the storm, but nothing major overall.

