Advertisement

Wisconsin high court to hear GOP-backed redistricting case

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear a redistricting lawsuit supported by the Republican-controlled Legislature instead of requiring it to start in lower courts like most cases do.

In a 4-3 ruling on Wednesday, the justices sided with the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in agreeing to take the case.

The decision comes as a case brought by Democrats is moving forward in federal court.

Both lawsuits argue that courts should be prepared to draw the maps, but the fight is over which court should do it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

U.S. Army Col. Matthew Fandre, center right, Task Force McCoy surgeon, speaks with Soldiers...
Soldiers vaccinate nearly all Fort McCoy refugees against certain diseases
Wisconsin State Assembly
Milton locals to be named Assembly ‘Hometown Heroes’
Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A gun and target symbol.
Alleged armed robbers in Milton steal car, evade police pursuits