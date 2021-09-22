Advertisement

Wisconsin woman walking to Texas in honor of late mother, raising funds for lung disease

Mary Hesch is walking from Wisconsin to Texas in 99 days to raise money and awareness for pulmonary fibrosis.
Mary Hesch and her friend Joan Dold walk through Middleton, WI
Mary Hesch and her friend Joan Dold walk through Middleton, WI(Erin Sullivan WMTV)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin woman is walking for 99 days through 5 states to help those who are suffering from the disease that took her mother’s life.

60-year-old Mary Hesch set off from her home in Stevens Point on September 15th to start her journey to the ocean in Port Aransas, Texas.

On Wednesday she passed through Middleton with her walking partner and support system, Joan Dold. Joan’s husband, Clarence, drives an RV that the three are staying in during the trip.

Mary is trekking an average of 14.6 miles a day and will have walked more than 1,400 miles by the time she finishes. While she enjoys the exercise and scenery, the walk has a greater purpose than just reaching the sun and sand.

“I am on a mission. I’ve thought about this for 15, 20 years,” said Hesch.

Hesch is walking in honor of her mother, Mary Edna Hesch, who died at 64-years-old from a lung disease called pulmonary fibrosis.

Mary Hesch promotes her fundraiser on the back of the RV she and friends are staying in during...
Mary Hesch promotes her fundraiser on the back of the RV she and friends are staying in during their walk from Wisconsin to Texas(Erin Sullivan WMTV)

“Her favorite spot once she was diagnosed was at the ocean and so her ashes are spread in the Gulf of Port Aransas, Texas. So, I just thought it would be a wonderful pilgrimage to my mother, 25 years after her death, to walk to the ocean,” explained Hesch.

Hesch said there is no known cause or cure for the disease, so she decided to raise money for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation during her walk.

The organization spreads awareness about the disease, provides support to those diagnosed with it, and is heavily involved in research for a cure.

Hesch wants others going through what her mother did to have as many resources as possible at their disposal.

“My mom was an amazing woman. Beautiful sprit. So, I’m honored to be doing this in her memory,” said Hesch.

Her fundraising goal is $50,000. As of Wednesday, day 7 of 99, she has raised nearly $17,000.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an attempted homicide on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at...
Name released of man killed in Labor Day shooting in Madison
Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announces State Treasurer campaign
Fitchburg Mayor announces campaign for Wisconsin Treasurer
Fall begins today at 2:21 p.m. today with the Autumnal Equinox.
Fall Begins Today
MPD searches for suspect in attempted armed robbery on Madison’s west side