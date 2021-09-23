Advertisement

3rd Wisconsin voter out of 3 million charged with fraud

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A third Wisconsin voter out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election has been charged with election fraud by a Republican prosecutor who is running for attorney general.

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said the charge alleging that a felon voted illegally does not mean that the election won by President Joe Biden was stolen.

But he says “the integrity of our electoral process must be protected at every turn.”

The criminal complaint does not identify whether the person charged is a Republican or Democrat or who he voted for in the presidential election.

