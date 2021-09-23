Another Breezy and Cool Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure to the west of here will remain in control bringing plenty of sunshine for today. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s for most of southern Wisconsin with a few spots hitting the lower 70s. Northerly winds will continue in the 10 to 15 mph range. This ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather through the first part of Friday. At that point a cold front will swing in from the west and bring an increase in clouds and a chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs Friday are expected in the lower to middle 70s. The weekend forecast looks good with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be back in the 60s, but by Sunday highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

More cool weather is coming up for today, but milder temperatures are expected next week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High 67. Wind: North 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Wind: West 5-10.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers. High: 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 65.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.