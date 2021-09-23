Advertisement

Cards win 11th in row, best streak since 2001; stall Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run against the...
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th straight game, extending their lead for the second NL wild-card spot and beating the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 10-2.

Goldschmidt also doubled, singled and scored four runs to help St. Louis stretch its best winning streak since an 11-game string in 2001.

The Cardinals’ longest winning streak in franchise history is 14 in 1935. St. Louis leads by 4 1/2 games over Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final NL playoff slot.

The Brewers clinched their fourth straight playoff berth on Sept. 18, but have since lost four straight, including three to the Cardinals.

Their number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (80) during an NFL football game between the...
Driver, Butler among Packers nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at...
Ryder Cup ‘injury’ envelope has new twist amid COVID threat
Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits on the third hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at...
DeChambeau stands out even as he puts emphasis on US team
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Packers RB Aaron Jones says necklace with father’s ashes found