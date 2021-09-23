Advertisement

Chief: Person with Madison officer in squad car was not a sex worker

Madison Police Chief Barnes
Madison Police Chief Barnes(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s police chief revealed new details Thursday into the investigation of an officer accused of engaging in sexual activity with another person inside their squad car.

In the weekly mayoral news conference, Chief Shon Barnes addressed allegations that the other person involved in the incident was a sex worker. He clarified that this was not the case.

“We take the matter of human trafficking very seriously, and I can assure the community that the individual involved in this incident has been contacted and that this individual is not, I repeat is not a prostitute, nor is there any evidence that the individual has a history of ever being a prostitute,” Barnes said.

Barnes was asked if the police department member, who is currently on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted, has had prior complaints or discipline. The chief said due to the investigation being open and ongoing, he was not able to share the name of the employee or any descriptors.

The department initially reported it became aware around 5 p.m. Sept. 16 of a video circulating that showed the officer allegedly engaging in sexual activity, with another person, inside the police vehicle.

