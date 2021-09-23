Advertisement

Crowds line up at Madison Best Buy ahead of PS5, Xbox sales event

People line up outside the Best Buy in west Madison on Sept. 23, 2021.
People line up outside the Best Buy in west Madison on Sept. 23, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Isabel Lawrence)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Like a Black Friday sneak preview, people were lining up Thursday morning outside the Best Buy store in west Madison, hoping to get their hands on a new Sony PlayStation5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X.

Gamers across the country started queueing quickly after Best Buy announced select stores – including the one in west Madison – would have a limited number in stock.

Employees began handing out tickets to those people who were lined up at 7:30 a.m., guaranteeing them the chance to buy one of the consoles.

As reported by The Verge, both consoles have been sold mainly online since they were launched last year. Additionally, the ongoing chip shortage has limited supplies for anyone looking to buy one.

