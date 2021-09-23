MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bittersweet Blessings Farm is hosting the Deerfield Apple Festival on Sunday and will be raising money for several local organizations.

The event starts at eight in the morning and concludes at three. It features 190 vendors, a petting zoo, and apple cider fresh off the press. Vendors will serve food, showcase handmade art and display homemade items.

Pumpkins from the farm’s pumpkin patch will also be on sale for $3 all day long.

There will be pumpkins for sale from the farm’s pumpkin patch and free kids events, including face painting. There will also be a Wisconsin Apple Pie Championship contest, followed by a pie auction. Pies can be submitted between eight and ten, with the auction at noon. All the proceeds from the auction will go to the area food pantry.

The farm is also raising money for the local scout troop, the Deerfield Community Center and the Deerfield High School band. Each organization will have a booth set up at the festival to fundraise.

You can find Bittersweet Blessings Farm off highway 73.

