Drought Lingers into Fall

Most places in southern Wisconsin are 4-10 inches behind the normal year-to-date rainfall.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The long-standing drought continues across south-central Wisconsin. The latest Drought Monitor keeps much of the NBC15 viewing area under moderate drought. Severe drought has crept into portions of Rock & Walworth counties. And severe drought is back in SE Kenosha County.

Drought conditions as of Tuesday, Sept. 21. The latest drought monitor was released Thursday Sept. 23.(WMTV)

Although Monday’s storms delivered much needed rain, it was no where near what was needed to break the rain deficits. Those deficits have been running since March and, despite a few heavy rain events over the Sumer, those deficits have grown considerably. Southern Wisconsin counties have only seen about 50-75% of their average year-to-date rainfall. That means much of southern Wisconsin is 4-10 inches behind in normal rainfall.

The good news is that the latest USDA Crop Report indicates that Wisconsin’s overall corn crop was 75% (good to excellent) with the harvest just beginning. Soybeans were at 73% (good to excellent).

The end of September seems like it may be warmer, but unfortunately, drier. The Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlooks call for likely above average temperatures and is leaning towards below average precipitation.

Above-average temperatures are likely for southern Wisconsin at the end of September/early October.(WMTV)
Southern Wisconsin leans towards below-average precipitation for the beginning of October.(WMTV)

