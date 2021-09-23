Advertisement

Evers, Democrats revive plan to kill personal property tax

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Democrats are reviving an attempt to eliminate a property tax paid by businesses that Republicans have long supported getting rid of.

Numerous exemptions have been allowed under the law over the years, while attempts to do away with it altogether have been unsuccessful.

Evers in July vetoed a GOP plan to kill the tax on certain property owned by businesses.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the proposal backed by Evers and introduced on Wednesday would repeal the personal property tax and use the money set aside in the state budget to cover lost revenues for local governments.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill banning race theory
16-year-old junior Divya Goel poses with staff members at Middleton High School who purchased...
Middleton teen’s fundraiser for child cancer exceeds expectations
Deerfield Apple Festival
Deerfield Apple Festival