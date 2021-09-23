Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fond du Lac Police Dept. paid tribute to one of its officers who succumbed recently to complications related to COVID-19 and had passed away just a day after his second child was born.

Officer Joseph Kurer died Wednesday, and his death is considered as happening in the line of duty, the police department stated. The 26-year-old officer will be buried with Law Enforcement Honors with his fellow officers escorting his body to the funeral home and standing vigil by his side until services conclude, Chief Aaron Goldstein explained.

“Our entire Fond du Lac Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Joseph Kurer. Our love and condolences go out to Joseph’s wife and children and all those with whom he served,” Chief Goldstein wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the police dept., Kurer is survived by his wife and two children, the second of whom was born Tuesday, the day before he died, as well as by his parents and a sister.

“We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Joseph’s family. Joseph will be missed by everyone here,” Goldstein continued.

Kurer joined the Fond du Lac police force in August 2018, serving as a member of the department’s Tactical Field Force Team, Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team, and most recently he was certified as a Field Training Officer, the post noted.

He also served a sergeant with the U.S. Army Wisconsin National Guard.

Goldstein noted Kurer had earned the departments Live Saving Award as well as the Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal, among other awards.

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement Thursday morning offering condolences on behalf of himself and his wife, Kathy.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, kids, parents, and sister, and all of his loved ones, especially as they had just welcomed a new baby to the family the night before Officer Kurer’s passing,” he said, adding their thoughts were also with the police department and the community as a whole.

Funeral arrangements are still pending. Evers’ statement noted that an executive order will be coming directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Kurer after funeral arrangements are set.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.