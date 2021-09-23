Advertisement

Friday showers bring a cooler Saturday

A weak cold front brings rain into southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon & evening. Saturday’s highs will be about 10° cooler.
Scattered showers will move across southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon & evening.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine and a breezy northerly wind kept Thursday brisk, yet pleasant! A mainly clear sky is expected again tonight with lows falling into the 40s. A few upper 30s are possible NW of Madison with some minor frost possible. Clouds build back into southern Wisconsin for Friday afternoon ahead of scattered showers.

Friday starts off with sunshine through lunchtime. Clouds build in from the West ahead of a weak cold front. Highs climb into the mid 70s under a breezy southerly wind. Scattered showers begin near the Mississippi around 3 p.m. The latest models bring the rain near Madison by 6-7 p.m. Rain and clouds clear the area by midnight Saturday.

Saturday highs will drop roughly 10°F. Most places will only top out in the mid 60s under a breezy westerly wind. Lows fall back into the 40s before highs climb into the mid 70s again on Sunday.

The weather pattern appears calm and pleasant for next week. Highs top out in the mid and upper 70s each day with a mostly sunny sky.

Cooler Air Arrives