Madison Police discuss ongoing strategy to address gun violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison city leaders are highlighting how they’re working to address gun violence.

During a news conference with other city leaders Thursday Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes shared details into the strategy behind preventing these gun crimes. Chief Barnes says the department is taking a proactive approach using data driven information and collaboration with community partners.

“No incidence of gun violence is acceptable,” said Chief Barnes. MPD tracks and investigates all reported incidents of gun violence. “We work hard to keep our public informed,” said Barnes.

Barnes also shared some prelimiary data that shows a 15.1% decrease in shots fired incidents in Madison. The data looks at reports from January 1, 2021 to September 20, 2021. In that time, there have been 163 shots fired incidents reported. That same time period in 2020, there were 192.

Chief Barnes says despite the decrease in shots fired numbers, gun crimes are still a problem in the city. The departments strategic plan to address this is ongoing according to Barnes.

The plan includes the establishment of the Madison Public Safety Partnership. Barnes shared that this is an advisory board made up of community leaders and law enforcement. They share data and strategy to address the crime. The plan also includes increased officer patrols and additional officers to the department’s gang crime unit. Barnes says this approach is already working according to the data.

He also shared that the police department is working with public health officials on violence reduction efforts.

Right now the departments share data and in the future Chief Barnes says the goal is to work together more proactively to address health related issues that cause violence.

