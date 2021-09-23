Advertisement

Middleton teen’s fundraiser for child cancer exceeds expectations

16-year-old junior Divya Goel poses with staff members at Middleton High School who purchased t-shirts for her cancer fundraiser
16-year-old junior Divya Goel poses with staff members at Middleton High School who purchased t-shirts for her cancer fundraiser(Erin Sullivan WMTV)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton teenager’s annual fundraiser for children battling cancer continues to surpass her expectations.

16-year-old Divya Goel kicked off her 6th fundraiser for the Carbone Cancer Center at UW Madison in June.

She’s been putting the fundraisers together since she was just 10-years-old and this year she sold t-shirts.

“I think it was a success. It was really nice, we surpassed our goal of $1,500 and were able to donate $1,800 to the hospital and sell over 100 t-shirts,” said Goel.

The money will go towards prizes that each kid receives after a chemo appointment or check-up.

“They are going to use it for different aged kids. So, for teenagers they might do like movies or gift cards and for younger kids they might do like crayons and paints and Legos. So, wherever they feel that they need the most,” told Goel.

Many of her previous and current teachers as well as the principal at Middle High School, where she is currently a junior, supported her by purchasing t-shirts.

“It was cool to talk to them and see like how they figured out about this and why they wanted to support it,” said Goel.

Not only will she sell t-shirts again next year, but she’s also hoping to host a 5k in the summer of 2022 to raise even more funds.

Although she is out of t-shirts now, those who would like to make a monetary contribution to Divya’s efforts can do so online through the end of September.

