MMSD outlines COVID-19 mitigation policies for homecoming events

(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is working on a plan to safely hold homecoming activities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to a letter sent out by the district to families on Wednesday, many precautions will be in place for students. This includes required COVID-19 vaccination of participating staff and volunteers, proper use of masks and social distancing.

There will also be COVID-19 symptom screenings, proper handwashing and cleaning policies, as well as contact tracing.

“We look forward to seeing our students celebrate school pride through Homecoming traditions in a safe and positive way,” the letter stated. “As always, you are the best judge of whether you feel your student should participate in activities, and we encourage you to make the decision that is right for your family.”

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds noted that each school will be notified “in the coming days” to let them know what homecoming activities they will be offered.

