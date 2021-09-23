Advertisement

Monona Grove School District to enforce COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Grove School District employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the school board ruled Tuesday.

The board voted 4-1 to support the mandate. All employees will be required to get vaccinated by Dec. 1, according to the policy.

Those who get two-dose vaccinations, meaning Pfizer or Moderna, will need to have received both shots by that deadline. Those who get Johnson & Johnson will also need to send in proof of their one-dose administration.

Staff will need to submit proof of their immunizations to the district Human Resources Office by the deadline.

The district noted that those who do not comply with the policy and get vaccinated could face an unpaid leave of absence, discipline and/or termination.

The district noted there will be religious exemptions from the requirement.

The Madison Metropolitan School District is considering implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all staff. Their next school board meeting is Sept. 27.

