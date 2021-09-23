MPD: Three teens in custody following traffic incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three teenagers were taken into custody Wednesday night after reportedly operating a stolen car.

According to the incident report, an MPD Sergeant was on patrol in the 3500 block of Milwaukee Street around 6:41 p.m., when he saw a dark gray Mercedes with no registration plates driving recklessly and speeding.

The car pulled into a parking lot within the area, but after noticing the Sergeants squad car the Mercedes quickly left the lot. Officials say, once back on Milwaukee Street, the Mercedes hit a car near Walters street.

All three teenagers got out the car and ran away from the scene. Officers were able to locate and take the juveniles into custody.

Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.