Name released of Madison pedestrian killed in collision with vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 62-year-old Madison man who died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night along E. Washington Ave.

The Medical Examiner’s report confirmed Toni Cayton died from the injuries he sustained in the collision.

According to the initial Madison Police Dept. report, Cayton was struck by the vehicle around 8 p.m. near the Lien Road intersection. Investigators have not indicated if Cayton was in the road at the time or any other details about the wreck and noted that the driver is cooperating with their inquiries.

After the collision, Cayton was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A witness, Jamie Goodyear, told NBC15 News she and her boyfriend Anthony Kudingo saw paramedics working to save the man’s life and described the moment Cayton was hit.

“We heard a honk, but we didn’t register anything until we saw the police lights and we looked and were like, ‘oh my gosh.’” Goodyear, a resident of the encampment in Reindahl Park, continued. The collision happened right next to the homeless encampment there.

Monday night’s crash is the sixth death involving a car and pedestrian this year, according to the Wisconsin Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory.

