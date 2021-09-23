Advertisement

Name released of Madison pedestrian killed in collision with vehicle

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 62-year-old Madison man who died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night along E. Washington Ave.

The Medical Examiner’s report confirmed Toni Cayton died from the injuries he sustained in the collision.

According to the initial Madison Police Dept. report, Cayton was struck by the vehicle around 8 p.m. near the Lien Road intersection. Investigators have not indicated if Cayton was in the road at the time or any other details about the wreck and noted that the driver is cooperating with their inquiries.

After the collision, Cayton was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A witness, Jamie Goodyear, told NBC15 News she and her boyfriend Anthony Kudingo saw paramedics working to save the man’s life and described the moment Cayton was hit.

“We heard a honk, but we didn’t register anything until we saw the police lights and we looked and were like, ‘oh my gosh.’” Goodyear, a resident of the encampment in Reindahl Park, continued. The collision happened right next to the homeless encampment there.

Monday night’s crash is the sixth death involving a car and pedestrian this year, according to the Wisconsin Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

More cool weather is coming up for today, but milder temperatures are expected next week.
Another Breezy and Cool Day
Rae Elaine Tourtillott
Silenced voices: Wisconsin’s missing and murdered indigenous women
Examining the attention towards missing Indigenous women
Examining the attention towards missing Indigenous women
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove School District to enforce COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees