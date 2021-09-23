Advertisement

Over $8.2 million set to go toward Dane Co. affordable housing units

The funds still need to be approved by the Dane County Board in their meeting Thursday night.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $8.2 million is being put toward constructing new affordable housing units in Dane County, officials announced Thursday.

The funds will help build 465 new units, including 189 in Madison and 276 across DeForest, Monona, Oregon and Sun Prairie.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi noted that the pandemic has made housing issues worse in the county.

“By partnering together and creating more affordable housing in our community, we can increase opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents,” said Parisi. “We are excited to invest in these projects through the Affordable Housing Development Fund and form partnerships that bring more affordable housing to the Dane County community.”

The funds still need to be approved by the Dane County Board in their meeting Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 3800 block of Portage Road on...
Madison Police discuss ongoing strategy to address gun violence
New Delta variant cases identified in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases surge
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Republican redistricting resolution draws Democratic ire
The program provides COVID-19 tests for K-12 schools.
School based testing options grow in Dane County