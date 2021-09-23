Over $8.2 million set to go toward Dane Co. affordable housing units

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $8.2 million is being put toward constructing new affordable housing units in Dane County, officials announced Thursday.

The funds will help build 465 new units, including 189 in Madison and 276 across DeForest, Monona, Oregon and Sun Prairie.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi noted that the pandemic has made housing issues worse in the county.

“By partnering together and creating more affordable housing in our community, we can increase opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents,” said Parisi. “We are excited to invest in these projects through the Affordable Housing Development Fund and form partnerships that bring more affordable housing to the Dane County community.”

The funds still need to be approved by the Dane County Board in their meeting Thursday night.

