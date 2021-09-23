Advertisement

Republican redistricting resolution draws Democratic ire

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A resolution from Wisconsin Republicans calling for new political boundary lines to adhere as closely as possible to existing congressional and legislative districts is drawing criticism from Democrats who have long argued the existing maps are gerrymandered and unconstitutional.

A GOP-controlled state Assembly committee on Thursday approved putting the resolution up for a vote before the full Assembly on Tuesday.

It lays out parameters for any maps submitted to the Assembly as it moves ahead with the once-a-decade task of redistricting. One of guidelines in the resolution calls for retaining current districts as much as possible.

Democrats don’t want new maps based on the current ones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 3800 block of Portage Road on...
Madison Police discuss ongoing strategy to address gun violence
Over $8.2 million set to go toward Dane Co. affordable housing units
New Delta variant cases identified in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases surge
The program provides COVID-19 tests for K-12 schools.
School based testing options grow in Dane County