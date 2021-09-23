Richland School District requires masks for all students, staff

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - All students and staff in the Richland School District will be required to wear a mask during school starting Thursday.

The district announced the changes Wednesday in a letter to all parents and guardians, noting the new mandate was decided by the Board of Education on Monday.

The message stated that a student must provide a doctor’s note to exempt them from wearing a mask, if they are unable to wear one for any reason.

The school board noted that it hopes that by enforcing mask-wearing, students will remain having in-person learning.

The district also outlined COVID-19 testing guidance.

Students who have symptoms of the virus must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test in order to return back to school. Those who do not get tested will have to stay out of school for 10 days from the day their symptoms started.

The district said household members of the student can continue going to school, unless the student who is sick tests positive for the coronavirus.

If a student or staff member does test positive, parents and guardians of students in the same class will be notified. Those who are close contacts will be given the option to quarantine for 14 days, but are not required to.

The person who tested positive will isolate at home, which the district noted is directed by Richland County Public Health officials.

