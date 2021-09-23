Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill banning race theory

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote next week on a Republican bill that would prohibit public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

A Republican-controlled Assembly committee on Wednesday approved the bill on a party line vote. It is slated to be taken up by the full Assembly on Tuesday.

The measure likely faces a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former state schools superintendent.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the bill is part of a nationwide push among conservatives to ban the teaching of critical race theory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born
Evers, Democrats revive plan to kill personal property tax
16-year-old junior Divya Goel poses with staff members at Middleton High School who purchased...
Middleton teen’s fundraiser for child cancer exceeds expectations
Deerfield Apple Festival
Deerfield Apple Festival