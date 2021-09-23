Woodman’s to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday, in Beloit and Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock Co. shoppers can add the COVID-19 vaccine to their grocery lists this weekend. Woodman’s plans to set up community vaccination clinics on Saturday at stores in Beloit and Janesville.

Those who are 18 years old and older can even get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose version, so they do not have to worry about scheduling another trip. The Pfizer vaccine will also be on-hand for those who are between 12 and 17 years old.

The Rock Co. Health Dept. will team up with members of the Wisconsin National Guard to host the clinics. They are free and no documentation or insurance is required.

People can get vaccinated between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and no appointment is necessary. Transportation assistance to any vaccination clinic is available by calling 211.

The clinics will be located in the parking lot of each store, which are at:

Beloit: 1877 S. Madison Rd.

Janesville: 2819 N. Lexington Dr.

