$10,000 reward offered in search of ‘dangerous’ sex offender who escaped from Kansas

John Freeman Colt
John Freeman Colt(U.S. Marshals Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities are reporting a dangerous sex offender who reportedly escaped a mental hospital in Kansas while posing as a doctor.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of John Freeman Colt, 42, KKTV reported.

Colt was sentenced to a prison in Kansas for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement in 2001.

Although he served his sentence, the State of Kansas deemed him too dangerous to be released and he was indefinitely civilly committed to Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program in 2007.

Colt escaped the hospital June 30 by posing as a doctor after he obtained a “replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes.”

“The morning of his escape, he shaved off his long hair and beard. He put blankets under his bed covers making it appear he was still in bed sleeping,” the Marshals Office wrote in a news release. “He was then able to convince a new staff worker (that he targeted) that he was in fact a new doctor and needed help finding his way out. Posing as a doctor, Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates.”

Several hours passed before staff noticed he was missing.

Although his whereabouts are unknown, authorities believe he could be traveling in or around state or national parks throughout Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas or Utah.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller said. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

Colt stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a heart with the letters BH on his left arm

Call 1-877-WANTED2 with any information.

