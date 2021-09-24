Advertisement

Americans take a 3-1 lead in opening Ryder Cup session

By Associated Press and Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The first point of the Ryder Cup went to Europe and its new Spanish Armada.

The rest of the opening session belonged to the Americans.

They took a 3-1 lead after the foursomes sessions, just the start they wanted. But it’s really nothing new.

This is the seventh straight time the Americans have not lost the opening session. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were the most dominant duo.

They won the first five holes in beating Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter. Europe’s lone point came from Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

They beat Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

