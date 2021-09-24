Advertisement

CDC: Studies show masks lessen school outbreaks

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention data from the new K-12 school year bolster the agency’s recommendation for masks in schools and in-person classes.

One study in two Arizona counties found coronavirus outbreaks were almost four times more common at public schools without mask mandates on the first day than at those that re-opened with a masking requirement.

Another study found case rates in children and teens increased more in U.S. counties where public schools had no mask mandates than in those where schools had that requirement. These studies lacked data on other measures that could have influenced the results.

A third study counted 1,801 coronavirus-related school closures through mid-September, most of them in the South, where many schools opened earlier than those in other regions.

Still, 96% of U.S. public schools have remained open with in-person classes, the researchers say, while acknowledging that data from some districts may be missing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Vehicle fire causes lane closure on 1-39
Memorial High School in Madison (Source: WMTV).
Public hearing to be held on four proposed names for Madison Memorial High School
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their...
Delta bans 1,600 people from flying
Collierville, Tenn., Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King is seen on left.
Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless