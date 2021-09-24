Advertisement

Dodgeville High School cancels Friday football game over COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV)- Dodgeville’s football game against Mauston is canceled Friday after a case of COVID-19 was found on the Dodgers’ team.

The Dodgeville School District posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that a positive cases was reported within the football program.

The game is canceled and will not be rescheduled, officials noted.

Madison West announced Sept. 16 that it had to suspend its varsity football games for two weeks/games. The team was supposed to face Sun Prairie on Friday and missed out on playing Middleton last week.

Madison West plans to return to the field for their game on Oct. 1 against Beloit Memorial.

Dodger Families, Due to a positive case of COVID-19 being reported within the Dodgeville football team, tonight’s...

Posted by Dodgeville School District on Friday, September 24, 2021

