Dodgeville High School cancels Friday football game over COVID-19

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV)- Dodgeville’s football game against Mauston is canceled Friday after a case of COVID-19 was found on the Dodgers’ team.

The Dodgeville School District posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that a positive cases was reported within the football program.

The game is canceled and will not be rescheduled, officials noted.

Madison West announced Sept. 16 that it had to suspend its varsity football games for two weeks/games. The team was supposed to face Sun Prairie on Friday and missed out on playing Middleton last week.

Madison West plans to return to the field for their game on Oct. 1 against Beloit Memorial.

