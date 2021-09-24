Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for Navy fireman who lost life during Pearl Harbor attack

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities...
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.(WITN)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Across the nation, flags will fly at half-staff Saturday in honor of a Navy fireman who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Friday to lower the flags in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life on Dec. 7 1941 after the battleship USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits that quickly capsized the boat, claiming the lives of 429 crewmen.

Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew between 1941 and 1944 and interred unidentified remains at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. 

This year, Navy Fireman Doernenburg was accounted for on March 25. Doernenburg will be laid to rest with full military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in his hometown of Antigo, Wisconsin on Saturday.

“As Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg is finally laid to rest in the place he once called home, we reflect on and remember his sacrifice in service to our country,” Gov. Evers said. “We honor his memory and join in mourning his loss.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

Tight supply of homes could hold back record sales
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
More COVID-19 cases reported this week than in June, July combined
1-39 fire