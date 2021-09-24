Advertisement

Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash

(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Four ambulances were called Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Sun Prairie.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states that the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 19 at Westmount Drive. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down, but reopened around 4:20 p.m..

Dane County Dispatch told NBC15 that there is currently no information on any specific injuries.

Eastbound drivers are being diverted to Portage Road. Dispatch had no information yet on diversions for westbound motorists.

The alert estimates the incident will last for two hours.

Sun Prairie Fire and EMS were called to the scene, as well as Madison.

