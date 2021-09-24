Advertisement

Goldschmidt homers twice, Cards beat Brewers for 12th in row

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.

On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

The Cardinals moved five games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia, who both played later Thursday, for the second NL wild card.

