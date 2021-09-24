Advertisement

Gov. Evers welcomes Ryder Cup guests to Wisconsin with proclamation

This is the 43rd edition of the tournament that takes place every two years.
Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights Golf Course
Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights Golf Course
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As some of the best golfers in the world arrive in the Badger State this week to participate in the Ryder Cup, Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed this Tuesday-Sunday as “Ryder Cup Days.”

The Ryder Cup, being held for the first time this year at Whistling Straights golf course in Sheboygan, hosts 24 golfers from the U.S. and Europe to compete against each other.

Governor Evers noted the Ryder Cup is expected to bring in tens of thousands of tourists.

While guests are at the tournament, they can view the governor’s proclamation, as well as a cast iron eagle sculpture that once sat on top of a flagpole at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Evers noted that the statue survived the 1904 fire that destroyed much of the building, but now greets visitors in the Wisconsin Historical Society.

You can watch the Ryder Cup right here on NBC15.

Now, the eagle greets visitors at the Wisconsin Historical Society, symbolizing courage,...
Now, the eagle greets visitors at the Wisconsin Historical Society, symbolizing courage, strength, and victory.

