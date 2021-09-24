Hy-Vee, CVS pharmacies begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National pharmacy chains across the country have begun rolling out Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots Friday following approval by the CDC, including here in Wisconsin.

Both Hy-Vee and CVS will begin offering Pfizer doses Friday for people who received their second dose six months or more ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently offering booster shots for long-term care facility patients, those over the age of 65 and those ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. Those who are ages 18-24 and have an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting are also eligible for the booster.

The CDC outlines its list of underlying medical conditions here.

Hy-Vee asks that those who want a booster make an appointment online. The pharmacy is also offering a $10 Hy-Vee gift card to patients who complete their COVID-19 series from June 1 to Nov. 1.

Fifteen CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinics in Wisconsin are also offering the booster Friday.

Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health Dr. Troyen A. Brennan said they were ready to offer the booster to patients.

“We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” Dr. Brennan said. “We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

Those who would like to get a booster at CVS Health are encouraged to make an appointment on their website. Patients will be asked for the date of their last COVID-19 shot and the manufacturer.

There is not a booster currently for those who received Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson shot. Those ages 12-17 are also not eligible for the Pfizer booster.

