Madison health care workers urge public to get the flu shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison heath care workers are urging the public to go and get their flu vaccination soon.

Dr. Jim Conway of UW Health noted Thursday that the risk of hospitalization is elevated this year, amid a climb in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Much like the COVID-19 vaccine, the influenza vaccine decreases the risk of illness and significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death,” he said.

UW Health is also concerned about a “twindemic,” or having high levels of COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. Dr. Conway says hospitalizations in Wisconsin for COVID-19 are rising significantly compared to rates this summer, and having as many people vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 is key to avoid overwhelming the health system.

“Getting a flu vaccine is never just about you,” Conway said. “It’s also about protecting the people around you who cannot get vaccinated or may not be fully protected by the vaccine for some reason.”

Doctors say it is OK to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

Patients can schedule a flu shot appointment on their UW Health MyChart, or call their primary care clinic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.