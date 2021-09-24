Madison Symphony Orchestra returns to in-person performances
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in a year and a half, musicians from the Madison Symphony Orchestra will return to perform in front of a live audience at Overture Hall Friday and Saturday night.
Maestro John DeMain and MSO Principal Organist Greg Zelek discussed what it means to get back into a rhythm as an orchestra this week.
MSO’s “String Spirit” takes place this weekend.
You can learn more about COVID-19 protocols and ticket information by visiting the symphony’s website.
The plan is for all of the orchestra’s sections and musicians to return next month.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.