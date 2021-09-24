Advertisement

Madison Symphony Orchestra returns to in-person performances

By John Stofflet
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in a year and a half, musicians from the Madison Symphony Orchestra will return to perform in front of a live audience at Overture Hall Friday and Saturday night.

Maestro John DeMain and MSO Principal Organist Greg Zelek discussed what it means to get back into a rhythm as an orchestra this week.

MSO’s “String Spirit” takes place this weekend.

You can learn more about COVID-19 protocols and ticket information by visiting the symphony’s website.

The plan is for all of the orchestra’s sections and musicians to return next month.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights Golf Course
Gov. Evers welcomes Ryder Cup guests to Wisconsin with proclamation
Marquette poll: Most Republicans don’t consider COVID-19 a “serious problem” where they live
Marquette poll: Most Republicans don’t consider COVID-19 a “serious problem” where they live
Marquette poll: Most Republicans don’t consider COVID-19 a “serious problem” where they live
16-year-old junior Divya Goel poses with staff members at Middleton High School who purchased...
Middleton teen’s fundraiser for child cancer exceeds expectations